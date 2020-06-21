CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 6/21 roundup

Wrapping up a relatively quiet weekend, here’s our nightly virus-crisis roundup:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*9,234 people have tested positive, up 69 from yesterday

*584 people have died, down 1 from yesterday (data correction)

*1,541 people have been hospitalized, up 1 from yesterday

*141,474 people have been tested, up 580 from yesterday

One week ago, the totals were 8,751/574/1,520/123,508.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

MORE BUS & WATER TAXI RUNS: Starting tomorrow, “reduced service” will be a bit less reduced.

HOW’S YOUR INDUSTRY/OCCUPATION? The state has released a new report on how the pandemic is affecting industries/occupations. The largest number, the summary says, “is associated with health-care workers and people who provide health-care support.”

DATAPOINT: We asked the city what all those COVID-19 park signs have cost.

