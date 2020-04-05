GETTING AROUND: 2 reminders for Monday

In case you missed (or forgot about) our reports on these:

AVALON PAVING: The last stretch of paving in the Avalon/35th/Alaska project is expected to happen this week – SDOT had to wait until warmer weather, as this is asphalt paving. It’ll involve two rounds of overnight work (7 pm to 7 am), grinding and then paving Avalon between 35th and Fauntleroy. Permanent striping/marking will be done in the entire project zone. So watch for work crews – details here.

BUS/WATER TAXI SERVICE CUTS: Starting tomorrow – as noted here – more Metro bus cuts, including more West Seattle route eliminations. The Water Taxi‘s schedule is also being downsized, and its shuttles are going away for now. To see what trips are NOT running on the routes that are still operating, you can use this lookup.