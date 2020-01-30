SHOWTIME! Alki Elementary students ready for ‘Shrek Jr.’

Congratulations to the young performers of Alki Elementary, who dress-rehearsed “Shrek Jr.” tonight at the West Seattle High School theater. According to the ticket-sales website, they have sold out all three shows – Friday night and Saturday afternoon and evening – except for one Saturday-afternoon ticket! The show has been in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for a while. And parent Jenna, who sent photos from rehearsals tonight and earlier, says the students have been working hard to get ready.

Best of luck – or as the stage saying goes, “Break a leg!” – to the Alki 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders in the cast, and their grownup helpers, including the Alki PTA, Stone Soup Theatre Group, and director Sophe Friedman and musical director Anna Richardson.