BIZNOTE: Holiday menu preview & more @ Dream Dinners-West Seattle open house

Last spring, we published the news of new ownership for Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor). Haven’t met the new owners yet? They’re inviting you to an open house and holiday-menu tasting 6-8 pm Tuesday (November 5th) – samples and giveaways!

What to Expect:

– Participate in giveaways every 15 minutes

– Sample our holiday side dishes

– Meet our new owners and our wonderful team

– Make a free meal if you are new to Dream Dinners*

– Win a prize if you are one of the first 25 people to bring a new guest to the party

This party is a free, family-friendly event at our West Seattle store, which is located at 4701 41st Ave SW, Suite 110, on the east side of Jefferson Square. Please help us plan by sending an RSVP to WestSeattle WA@dreamdinners.com or give us a call at 206-938-5999.

We look forward to sharing the secret to easy holidays with you!