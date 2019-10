SFD is out on a “wires down” incident at 61st/Spokane. A reader just texted these details:

City utilities conducting water work on 61st and SW. Spokane St. knocked out major powerline. Wire is live! Street is blocked off. Powerline worker trapped in truck as the wire is touching the vehicle. In front of my house. Police and firefighters present, currently waiting on city light to address the issue.