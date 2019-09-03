WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 burglaries

From police reports filed over the holiday weekend:

SUNDAY: Another garage break-in and bicycle theft. It happened sometime Saturday in the 2700 block of SW Holden. The owner noticed at 8:30 pm that his 2019 Specialized Tarmac Sport Disc bicycle – dark gray and neon yellow with a bottle cage on the back of the seat – was missing. No evidence or damage, and nothing else taken.

MONDAY: A resident in the 4000 block of 45th SW reported that someone had broken into her house via a sliding-glass door left unlocked while she was outside. Items reported taken included two cameras and two boxes of custom-made greeting cards.