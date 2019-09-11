BIZNOTE: For everyone who’s been asking about Phoenecia

Perhaps the most-awaited West Seattle restaurant opening this fall will actually be a reopening – Phoenecia, which closed at the end of last year on Alki, reopening in The Junction. After a text last night from someone wondering about a date, we stopped by the new space (4717 42nd SW, formerly Alchemy, as announced last May), a short time ago, and talked to the Khazaal family, as they continue with finishing touches. No date yet but they’re hoping to be open by the end of this month. (Our photo above shows one wall in the new space with a tribute to patriarch Hussein Khazaal, gone a decade now; he founded Phoenecia in The Junction before its move to Alki.)