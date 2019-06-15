West Seattle Junction notes: .5K, mural, Market

Three West Seattle Junction notes:

FIRST WEST SEATTLE .5 K: The first-time West Seattle .5K today was a sudsy success, with seven venues participating in the sold-out event that put a different twist on the term “beer run.” The Beer Junction was packet-pickup central before the four-hour .5K began:

More than 200 peoole signed up. If you missed out, watch for early word next year.

MURAL RESTORATION: Work continued this week on the next historic Junction mural to get some TLC:

THat’s Bob Henry at work on the “West Seattle Ferries” mural behind the KeyBank/Bin 41/Pharmaca building. As we reported last month, crowdfunding continues to cover the costs of restoration, and a commemorative keychain remains available through the end of this month for donations of $50 and up. Here’s how to donate.

FARMERS’ MARKET PARTY SUNDAY: And one more reminder that tomorrow brings a party at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market in the heart of The Junction – it’s celebrating 20 years, with cake (first-come first-served) and founder Chris Curtis ringing the opening bell at 10 am. See you there!