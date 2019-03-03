VIDEO: Reignwolf rocks the house at Easy Street Records

Story and photos by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Reignwolf, the blues-rock brainchild of Canadian-turned-Seattleite Jordan Cook, played a rowdy in-store performance at Easy Street Records on Thursday night.

This week the band released their first full-length album, “Hear Me Out,” and played the show and album-signing at Easy Street before playing a sold-out show on Friday at the Sunset Tavern.

Reignwolf has played big shows around the world since 2012, opening for bands like Black Sabbath and playing Sasquatch and Bumbershoot, but hasn’t had an album until now. (See this profile from the Seattle Times).

At Easy Street on Thursday night, Cook said it was special for him to play at the store because “without (owner) Matt Vaughan, there would be no Reignwolf.” Vaughan was an early champion of the band, even letting Cook play music on the roof of the Easy Street van at Sasquatch in 2012.

At one point during the show, Cook literally climbed the walls at Easy Street and played songs while his band accompanied him from the stage (with flashlight/spotlight provided by Vaughan, at lower left):

Toward the end of the show, the staff at Easy Street opened the east-facing door/window as the band played on:

Fans could attend the performance by pre-ordering a copy of the new album:



Videos of the performance are below. Here’s the band on the main stage, as seen from the upper balcony:

Here’s Cook playing from up high (with Matt Vaughan wielding the flashlight/spotlight at lower-left):

And here is the end of the band’s set, as seen from just outside on California Avenue:

Upcoming ESR in-store shows are listed on the shop’s website.