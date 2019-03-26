COUNTDOWN: Registration opens next week for 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

We’re starting to get questions about West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, so we’re publishing this reminder that registration always starts in early April, which means next week! Saturday, May 11th, 9 am-3 pm, is the official date/time for the 15th annual WSCGSD – not one big sale, but many sales of all sizes, all over the peninsula – presented and coordinated (since its fourth year) by us here at WSB. We hold registration open for a little over three weeks, and close it with enough time for us to prepare the printable and clickable versions of the map/sale list and make them available one week in advance of sale day so shoppers can make their plans and plot routes. You’ll see the announcement here when signups start! (WSB photo from 2017 WSCGSD)