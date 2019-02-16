CONGRATULATIONS! ‘Educator of the Month’ honors for Madison MS librarian Stacia Bell

At center of the photo provided by Sound Credit Union is Madison Middle School librarian Stacia Bell. We got a tip that she had received their Educator of the Month award, so we requested the photo and news release:

Sound Credit Union selected Madison Middle School Teacher-Librarian Stacia Bell as February’s Educator of the Month.

Ronnie Applewhite nominated Bell. He explains “Since she took over the library a few years ago, it has become the most popular place in the school. Mrs. Bell personally engages with each and every student and tries to find out what inspires them and what kind of stories they like, while at the same time encouraging them to step outside their comfort zone and try different reading genres.”

According to Applewhite, Bell transformed the library this past summer, making it a comfortable place to congregate and quietly socialize, by adding new shelving and furniture, most of which she purchased herself.

“Now, a student can come in after lunch, grad a book and plop down on a couch or a giant beanbag,” Applewhite says.

“We are humbled to be able to support our local educators. By helping students develop a desire to read, Mrs. Bell is opening a whole new world for them. We’re pleased we have the opportunity to help recognize educators who are connecting with students and making a difference in our community,” says Sound Credit Union VP of Public Relations Jennifer Reed.

The Educator of the Month program recognizes the tremendous impact educators make in a community. Winners receive a $500 classroom scholarship and treats for their class. To nominate an educator to be recognized as Sound Credit Union’s Educator of the Month, visit soundcu.com/educator.