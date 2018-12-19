West Seattle Crime Watch: Two arrested after late-night locker-room theft

Just in via SPD Blotter – two arrests resulting from a late-night police call at what the address indicates would have been the Westwood Village 24-Hour Fitness:

Officers were called to a gym in the 2600 block of Southwest Barton Street just after midnight Tuesday morning for a report of a theft.

Police arrived and contacted the 51-year-old victim, who said he was relaxing in the sauna when he heard the beeping of an alarm. He went to investigate and saw four people taking belongings from his locker. The victim tried to stop them but the suspects fled out various exits. The victim chased two of the suspects as they attempted to get into a car that was parked in a spot reserved for disabled parking. The two suspects were unsuccessful and continued to flee but were taken into custody by responding officers.

Police recovered the victim’s car keys and wallet, the only things missing from the theft. Officers checked the car the suspects were attempting to enter and discovered it was stolen from an address in Renton.

Officers booked the 18-year-old suspect into King County Jail for theft and released the 16-year-old suspect to his parents after the Youth Services Center refused to book the juvenile for the theft charge. Detectives will continue their work in hopes of identifying the other two suspects.