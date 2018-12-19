West Seattle, Washington

19 Wednesday

48℉

West Seattle Crime Watch: Two arrested after late-night locker-room theft

December 19, 2018 1:05 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | Westwood

Just in via SPD Blotter – two arrests resulting from a late-night police call at what the address indicates would have been the Westwood Village 24-Hour Fitness:

Officers were called to a gym in the 2600 block of Southwest Barton Street just after midnight Tuesday morning for a report of a theft.

Police arrived and contacted the 51-year-old victim, who said he was relaxing in the sauna when he heard the beeping of an alarm. He went to investigate and saw four people taking belongings from his locker. The victim tried to stop them but the suspects fled out various exits. The victim chased two of the suspects as they attempted to get into a car that was parked in a spot reserved for disabled parking. The two suspects were unsuccessful and continued to flee but were taken into custody by responding officers.

Police recovered the victim’s car keys and wallet, the only things missing from the theft. Officers checked the car the suspects were attempting to enter and discovered it was stolen from an address in Renton.

Officers booked the 18-year-old suspect into King County Jail for theft and released the 16-year-old suspect to his parents after the Youth Services Center refused to book the juvenile for the theft charge. Detectives will continue their work in hopes of identifying the other two suspects.

Share This

7 Replies to "West Seattle Crime Watch: Two arrested after late-night locker-room theft"

  • Buttercup December 19, 2018 (1:26 pm)
    Reply

    I’m curious why the Youth Services Center would refuse to accept him? Isn’t that what they do?

  • Chuck December 19, 2018 (1:27 pm)
    Reply

    So happy for this outcome–I detest thieves! Good job SPD. But it really has to be asked: did the victim have time to throw clothes on, or did he bust after these low-lifes clad only in a sauna towel, if that?! Might explain why the perps weren’t able to make their getaway–pretty sure that a near-naked man chasing you shows a high level of fearlessness and commitment to his task.  Sort of like nature’s version of  concealed carry.  Heh. 

  • Jim P. December 19, 2018 (1:29 pm)
    Reply

    “after the Youth Services Center refused to book the juvenile for the theft charge.”I would be *very* curious as to why they did this since Junior appears to have been arrested in the course of what used to be called “hot pursuit” and at a time when it’s is unlikely a 16 year old has a legitimate reason to be out and about.This is not “slap on the hand” time since this was clearly a planned and organized crime.  Any report of other lockers being broken into?

  • KD December 19, 2018 (1:31 pm)
    Reply

    Why would Youth Services ‘refuse’ to book the 16 yr. old? Lesson not learned of not out in an uncomfortable place. Hope parents are the kind that really crack down in the kid, and not the reason he is loose like that. Also, I quit going to 24 hr. Fitness for a multitude of reasons, and this being one of them. When I signed up, they guaranteed that they had great security as you had to put your finger in a print identification reader, then enter your #. The last time I was there to straighten out a $ messup, I had an appt. with a manger, guareenteed by TWO managers that someone would be there to talk with me. He never showed up. I did. My appt. was screwed. As I was there waiting, the (very young) guy at the desk up front that is SUPPOSED to watch every person coming in and make them go through the checkin ritual, was on his screen of his phone, and literally was picking his nose! That was it. I never went back. I didn’t feel safe, and my plan was to go there later at night (hence, 24 Hr. ‘availability!’) There is absolutely no excuse for 4 non-members to get past the front desk to the locker rooms. I could see this coming. I may have lost $ in dues, but at least I ain’t THERE anymore! I’d love to see a manager come in and respond. But they went through at three while I was member.

  • Apey December 19, 2018 (1:32 pm)
    Reply

    Catch-and-Release.  Why would these criminals feel obligated to clean up their act?

  • LB December 19, 2018 (2:47 pm)
    Reply

    I also had someone break into my locker at that 24-Hour Fitness location.  They were able to cutoff my heavy-duty padlock while I was working out.  The thief stole my wallet and went on a credit card spending spree at various shops around Westwood Village.  Unfortunately, the police never responded to the theft report I filed.  I still workout there but now carry my gym bag around the facility with me rather than using the lockers.  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.