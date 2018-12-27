Reminder: You can now text 911 if you are unable to call

Just in from Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner, the reminder that King County has been circulating the news that it finally has the long-awaited capability of receiving 911 via text:

Text-to-911 service is now available in King County. But remember- call if you can, text if you can’t! Residents and visitors in Seattle and King County who are speech impaired, deaf or hard of hearing, or are unable to speak due to a domestic-violence or other incident can now send a text message to 9-1-1 in an emergency situation. Learn more about how it works and what to do by visiting www.kingcounty.gov/911

The service has its limits, as noted in the official announcement, and that’s why they’re stressing, for now, please only text 911 if and when you can’t make a voice call.