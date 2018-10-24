Remembering Janet D. Neupert, 1949-2018

The family of Janet D. Neupert is sharing this remembrance with the community:

Janet Doris Neupert, 1949-2018

Janet Doris Adams was the eldest of six daughters born to Merwin and Marion Adams in Fergus Falls, MN. After graduating from Elbow Lake High School, she obtained her registered nursing degree from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

She met and married her husband of 45 years (Jerrol R. Neupert, M.D.) at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. With her husband drafted into the Navy, Jan served as a civilian newborn nursery nurse, while her husband was the base ophthalmologist. After the military, they moved to Seattle to establish an ophthalmology practice and Jan decided to concentrate on being a mom. Her passion was her church and her children, her grandchildren, and other peoples’ children. She was a devoted member and mentor of MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers). Her gentle spirit and warm personality inspired everyone she met.

She is survived by her loving husband (Jerrol R. Neupert, M.D.), her children (Shevaun D. Neupert, Ph.D. and Erich R. Neupert), her grandchildren (Klára and Declan Hannig) and her father (Merwin Adams) as well as four of her sisters (Ione Adams, Gail Kvam, Faith Adams-Hanson, and Brenda Adams). Any donations are recommended to Mothers of Preschoolers (www.mops.org).