Pedestrian recovering after being hit by driver at 35th/Thistle

We’ve gotten a lot of questions about this incident around 7 am, with erroneous information circulating on social media, so for those who’ve asked, we wanted to let you know that the pedestrian hit by a driver at 35th/Thistle is recovering. We’ve also heard from one of the first people on the scene, Jesse:

This morning, while I was waiting at a bus stop on 35th just north of Thistle for the northbound 21 a pedestrian was struck by a car while crossing 35th at approx. 7 a.m. This happened at the northwest corner of 35th ave SW and SW Thistle st.. The driver stopped, I called 911, several of us waiting at the bus stop attended to the pedestrian, who was awake and alert. Paramedics and SPD showed up a few minutes later to help the pedestrian and question witnesses and the driver. … I wanted to let you know in case it’s worth posting on WSB and mostly to build awareness for pedestrians and cars to be careful during the morning commute. It’s still dark at 7 am and unfortunately it’s too easy for drivers to not see pedestrians, even when they’re in a crosswalk.

A few of the people we heard from were worried the pedestrian had died because they saw the victim under “a tarp.” That’s an emergency blanket used at incident scenes. SFD tells us the pedestrian is a woman in her early 40s, in stable condition when transported to the hospital by AMR ambulance.