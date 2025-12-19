Choral concert with ticket deal, Duwamish Longhouse 1-day market, Fauntleroy Y’s Noche de Gala, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo sent by Troy Sterk)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight as we head toward another holiday-season weekend! Listings are from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE ONE-DAY NATIVE ART MARKET: One more time before shopping season ends, 10 am-5 pm today only. (4705 West Marginal Way SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER The center is open for plant-shopping 10 am-3 pm, second-to-last day before closing for a break, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

QI-GONG: Natalia‘s Friday sessions are 12:30-1 pm at La Choza (10401 47th SW).

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy by the bottle.

NOCHE DE GALA: The Fauntleroy YMCA celebrates its Older Active Adults and raises money for their programming during this 5:30 pm celebration at Fauntleroy Church's hall (9140 California SW)

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 6-8 pm, Tarde em Itapoa with Brazilian jazz at C & P Coffee. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

FREE TEEN SWIM: 6-7 pm at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), free swim session for ages 13=18.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 6:30 pm doors, 7:30 pm music, Festival of Friends presents Bandmixers Community Roulette Series: Vol.3. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

CLASSIC BINGO: 7 pm at Admiral Pub. 21+. Free to play. (2306 California SW)

WINTER SOLSTICE SOUND BATH: 7 pm event to prepare for the journey into the longest night of the year. (3618 SW Alaska)

NORTHWEST FIRELIGHT CHORALE: 7:30 pm concert at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW) – this year’s theme is “Ring Out Ye Bells.” Ticket info here.

‘PENELOPE’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm curtain for the musical tonight as its final weekend begins – info and ticket link in our calendar listing! (4711 California SW)

TUDOR CHOIR, WITH TICKET DEAL: 8 pm at Holy Rosary Church (42nd/Genesee), the Tudor Choir presents “Christmas in a Wintry World.” (Follow that link for concert and ticket info; use code WSBLOG at checkout and get 30 percent off your tickets! The choir is sponsoring WSB today to amplify that deal.)

LIVE MUSIC AT MR. B’S: Elephant Crows perform at 8 pm, Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), all ages, no cover.

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No varsity home games scheduled tonight.

SPINNING: DJ Wizdumb at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING:Tonight, skate to live music by Breaks & Swells and Velvet Heartbreak, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

