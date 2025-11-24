READER REPORT: Package-delivery mystery

Jenny is trying to find the intended recipients of packages with these items:

I live in an area of West Seattle near the end of the West Seattle bridge. This morning, I noticed opened packages in my yard / food waste bin. (This is noteworthy because my block has pickup today and our bin was not full nor pushed out to the curb.) The delivery addresses for the packages were intact. But, they were to residences in different parts of West Seattle—neither are in close proximity to mine. Two of the packages from inside one or the other of the boxes appear to not have been opened. One package was addressed to “Matthew C——G——”. The other was addressed to “Matilda H——–.” I’d like to re-unite the unopened items with the appropriate party, if possible, but prefer not to drive around knocking on doors.

Before we could publish this, Jenny sent an update:

So this plot has thickened. One of my neighbors has video coverage from someone who appears to be delivering packages to multiple houses that clearly shows a man putting boxes in our bin. This same neighbor recognized the photos I have of the opened items as labubus from Pop Mart. (He’d ordered some, so actually checked to make sure he’d received his. He did.) If this delivery person has been opening packages and dumping boxes in other locations, it may well be that the unopened items I have belong to someone else entirely! I have filed an online theft report,

