HAPPENING NOW: Caudle Family’s drive-up/ride-up food and coat drive, in a season with greater need than ever

Five years after Atticus Caudle, then an eighth grader, started what’s become a family tradition – a drive-up/ride-up donation drive collecting food and coats, he flew home from college pre-dawn today to get here in time. The Caudles hope you can help fill the West Seattle Food Bank‘s van, in a season where WSFB says food need is up more than 60 percent (and need for coats/jackets is always strong):

Donors were arriving even as we stopped in to check in:

They’re in the parking lot behind Hope Lutheran, entry off westbound SW Oregon, either via 41st SW or the alley east of 42nd SW, until 3 pm. Just pull in and they’ll do the unloading!