BIZNOTES: Cafe Verde soft-opens; New Leaf Bistro adds hot pot

Two West Seattle food and beverage notes:

(Reader photo, September)

CAFE VERDE SOFT-OPENS: Thanks for the tips! We reported in September that Café Verde (7354 35th SW) hoped to open in November – and indeed they have, a year and a half after our first story on their plan. We heard directly tonight from co-proprietor K.C., who confirms they have soft-opened. As we’ve previously reported, Café Verde is a roastery as well as a coffee shop. Here’s how they summarize what they’re doing:

What Guests Can Expect • Fresh-Roasted Organic Coffee: On-site roasting in a 1952 German-made Gothot roaster and served at peak freshness. Initial beans from Peru and Ethiopia, with the intention to connect the dots to decades of friendships throughout the coffee-producing world.

• Classic Espresso Bar: Traditional espresso beverages crafted with a classic flavor profile.

• In-House Baked Goods: A selection of baked goods made daily.

• Coffee Workshops: Opportunities to explore everything coffee — from brewing techniques to tasting and roasting — with workshops planned to be held weekly.

For now, Café Verde will be open 6 am-noon weekdays, closed weekends.

NEW LEAF BISTRO HOT POT: First West Seattle finally got KBBQ – now, another popular cook-at-your-table Asian cuisine has debuted here, hot pot. New Leaf Bistro in the Admiral District announces it’s offering hot pot as “dine-in only, individual servings. Choose between beef, lamb, seafood, or veggie. Includes sauce bar. Check our website for details.”