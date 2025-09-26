BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Café Verde gets closer to opening West Seattle shop

Thanks to the texter who sent that photo! We saw the sign for Café Verde (7354 35th SW) too, while passing by on our way home from a nighttime meeting, and already had an inquiry out to the proprietors by the time we started getting tips. We first reported on Café Verde’s West Seattle plan a year and a half ago; co-proprietor K.C. explained then that he and spouse Tatiana, West Seattle residents, have been roasting coffee in Auburn but planned to move that operation to the Sunrise Heights space and serve up drinks too. Asked for an update via email, K.C. told WSB last night:

We hope to open the coffee shop by November. We are in the final stages of installing the roasting equipment, inspections and calibrations. Our goal remains the same, to serve delicious fresh-roasted coffee by the bag and by the cup. This space will allow us to do both.

In our April 2024 story, we quoted K.C. as elaborating, “You wouldn’t buy specialty bread baked a month ago … we don’t think you should have to drink coffee roasted a month ago.” They have history at this – they once operated a combination roastery/coffee shop in Peru.