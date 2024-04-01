BIZNOTE: Café Verde on the way to Sunrise Heights

“You wouldn’t buy specialty bread baked a month ago … we don’t think you should have to drink coffee roasted a month ago.”

That’s the philosophy behind Café Verde, a West Seattle couple’s enterprise, currently roasting coffee in Auburn and shipping the same day – and soon, if all goes well, roasting, brewing, and serving in Sunrise Heights.

We happened onto the early permit application for Café Verde to move into 7354 35th SW, most recently a pop-up clothing shop (and briefly proposed for a mini-mart, but that fell through). We subsequently connected via email with co-proprietor K.C.

As you can see on the Cafe Verde website, K.C. and spouse Tatiana have a rich background in coffee roasting – they did it for more than a decade in Peru. “We’ll be replicating what we did in Lima,” a combination roastery and coffee shop. But the former will remain the focus: “We’re a coffee roaster first, coffee shop second.”

So what’s different about the way they roast? K.C. explains that most of the industry applies the light-roasting style to a variety of beans, but they have more differentiation – for one. And there’s that freshness thing – as little time as possible between roasting and serving. “Fresh-roasted coffee always tastes better.”

They’re excited about the space, which KC happened to see posted as “For Lease” while on a family errand. They’re in the very early stages of the permit process, so he’s aware it may take “many months.” They’re still working out other details of the future operation, like hours and what else they’ll serve, but K.C. expects traditional coffee-shop fare – like pastries (made in-house) – will be part of it.