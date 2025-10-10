TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Friday notes

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, October 10, 2025. No classes today at many local schools.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast for today is cloudy, likely showery, high near 60. Sunrise will be at 7:21 am; sunset, at 6:29 pm.

(Thursday night photo by Jen Popp)

CLOSURES/ROAD WORK

–South Park Bridge closure expected tonight as Duwamish River cleanup work continues, 7 pm-6 am.

–59th SW in Alki may still close intermittently because of the school-construction project, so be prepared for possible detours.

-“Natural drainage” construction closing the east end of Sylvan Way is under way.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – WSF is back to three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Cathlamet, and M/V Issaquah. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where; ferry alerts will update with any other changes.

Water Taxi – Today, regular West Seattle service, last day of summer/early fall schedule, so tonight (Friday, October 10) is the last night this season of planned later-night service.

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

STADIUM ZONE

–Mariners play Detroit in loser-out American League Division Series game 5, 5 pm at T-Mobile Park.

-Next door at Lumen Field, Reign FC has a 7:30 pm match vs. Bay FC.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!