West Seattle, Washington

07 Sunday

Another flyover: Goodyear Blimp seen above West Seattle

September 7, 2025 4:47 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
4:47 PM: Another sighting in the sky – the Goodyear Blimp. While Seattle’s not on its official schedule, it’s definitely here (after a Saturday visit to Oregon), and we’ve received word of south-end sightings – Angela‘s photo, above, from Lincoln Park, plus a texter saw it from Westwood Village. Sifting for more info – just wanted to get this up (so to speak) for starters, to confirm you weren’t seeing things.

P.S. Erin and family in Arbor Heights got a good view of its underbelly, drifting by:

As Eddie notes in comments, “the” Goodyear Blimp is a collective term – there are more than one, as we noted during the last sightings here in 2016.

ADDED 5:14 PM: Gathered a bit more. This one is formally named America; it’s N3A on flight trackers. As with the visit we mentioned in 2016, this one was followed by a stop up in Arlington, where trackers show it landed a little over an hour ago.

  • Eddie September 7, 2025 (4:54 pm)
    There are 4 Goodyear blimps, three in the US and one in Europe. 

    • Pelicans September 7, 2025 (5:13 pm)
      Wow! Sixty-something years ago memories of childhood! Young man says it all!

