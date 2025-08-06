CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Police obtain Extreme Risk Protection Order for apartment-shooting suspect

Another new development today in the case of Aren Oleson, arrested last week after so much gunfire in his West Seattle apartment that officers reported gunsmoke in the air, and neighbors hid in fear. This is what police say they found in the apartment when searching with a warrant after the arrest:

(Seattle Police photo)

As we reported Tuesday, Oleson, 36, is charged with 10 misdemeanors after the investigating detective referred the case to the City Attorney’s Office for that level of potential charging rather than the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for potential felony charges. But, as also reported, investigators were reviewing any other actions that could be taken – and this morning we have word of one such action: An Extreme Risk Protection Order. Seattle Police filed for a temporary ERPO, which can be put into place without notice and be in effect for up to two weeks, until a hearing can be held; a senior county prosecutor also assisted with the filing. From the SPD webpage about ERPOs, here’s the explanation:

Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPO) prevent individuals at high risk of harming themselves or others from accessing firearms by allowing family, household members, and police to obtain a court order when there is demonstrated evidence that the person poses a significant danger. Family or household members and Law Enforcement Officers may obtain an ERPO when there is evidence that the person poses a significant danger, including danger because of a dangerous mental health crisis or violent behavior. The purpose and intent is to reduce gun deaths and injuries through an order temporarily restricting a person’s access to firearms.

Here’s the main argument made in this case (via a screenshot from the documents):

The ERPO is in effect against Oleson until an online hearing August 19, and is separate from the criminal case (for which he has another hearing today – we’ll add any new information from that here later).

Side note: The documents for the temporary ERPO filing provide information we hadn’t found previously, Oleson’s criminal history: Convictions in Kitsap County for second-degree theft and first-degree stolen-property trafficking. The document says his right to possess guns was restored in 2020; as we reported Tuesday, that’s why he couldn’t be charged with unlawful firearm possession. Under terms of the ERPO, he is required to surrender the guns found in his apartment, at least temporarily; the documents say they are still in SPD evidence storage. Oleson remains in jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.