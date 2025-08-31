BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Il Nido at Alki Homestead to reopen on schedule after repairs

When Il Nido, the restaurant at the landmark Alki Homestead/Fir Lodge, announced they had to close temporarily for emergency repairs, the proprietors said they hoped to reopen Tuesday, September 2 – and they’re announcing today that it will indeed happen on schedule:

Il Nido is happy to announce that we’ll be re-opening for dinner service on Tuesday, September 2nd at 4 pm! We have completed our repairs and are now in the process of getting the space back in order and preparing to welcome our guests once again. Although this interruption was unexpected, our staff and community came together to help us overcome this challenge.

The outpouring of support from our guest community was nothing short of remarkable. For example, when we announced our closure, so many of you immediately reached out to buy gift cards. Your generosity truly made our reopening possible and touched us deeply.

We want to give special thanks to:

· Our faithful guests for their incredible support during our closure, especially those who purchased gift cards, sent us supportive messages, or stopped by to see us in person.

· The West Seattle Community for rallying behind us and reminding us what it means to be part of something bigger. West Seattle … Best Seattle!

· Petr and his crew who rebuilt our floor.

· The entire Il Nido staff, ‘The Crows’.

· Our Fir Lodge owners: Matt Schilling and the Schilling Family.

· Scott Grigg for helping me paint parking stripes and varnishing tables.

· Eddia A. from Bee’s Plumbing.

· Bill from AutoChlore.

· Rich Barrientos & Travis Chikamura from Electrical Systems Solutions.

We truly cannot wait to welcome everyone back for dinner — you are the heart of Il Nido, and we are deeply grateful for each of you.

Cameron Williams & Chef Katie Gallego

Owners & Partners

Il Nido Restaurant