UPDATE: Brush fire in Camp Long forest

2:45 PM: Thanks for the tips on this. SFD is sending more reinforcements to a hard-to-fight brush fire in the Camp Long forest. They’ve just described it over the radio as a slow-moving 20′ x 60′ brush fire, 800 feet and downhill from their access location, which means they’re having a challenging time getting water there.

2:56 PM: Added photo from reader, showing smoke visible from Delridge to the east.

3:33 PM: Added another reader photo, this one showing the SFD apparatus staged in Camp Long’s big meadow. That’s not where the fire is – it’s in the forest on the east slope of the park. One radio exchange with dispatch and firefighters just now indicates they’re consulting a captain who’s “wildland-certified.” No word on what sparked this, but as we noted yesterday in coverage of another brush fire in a city park, the rainfall total is sharply below what’s normal by this point in the year – 27 inches since October 1, three-fourths of the normal 36 inches.