Plants, planters, post-sale donations: More notes with 2025 West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day hours away

Looking for plants? West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (tomorrow – Saturday, May 10, 9 am-3 pm) has sales for you!

That’s the photo sent to us by Sale 386, one of 28 sales mentioning plants, along with 15, 27, 43, 51, 62, 72, 76, 87, 101, 120, 186, 213, 369, 384, 387, 406, 407, 408, 464, 500, 514, 527, 538, 552, 566, 571, 572. Or if you need something for your plant(s) to grow in …

Those cedar planters are part of a woodworker’s sale, #144. Two other sales promise planters – 256 and 572. Whatever you’re seeking, somebody probably is selling it – amid the stuff (24 sale descriptions use that word), knickknacks (10 sales), tchotchkes (2 sales), bric-a-brac (1 sale), or “junk” (6 sales). Explore the map here (where you’ll also find the link to the printable list/guide).

One more note – if you’re selling kid/baby stuff (dozens are!) and have any leftovers, WestSide Baby tells us today they’ll have donation bins outside for dropoffs – their HQ is a big warehouse-type property at 10002 14th SW in nearby White Center. (Any other nonprofits interested in donations of unsold items, let us know so we can mention that!)

Still more previewing to do – and you can scroll through our past previews and other pre-sale coverage by going here. WSCGSD has been a tradition on the second Saturday in May since 2005 – coordinated by WSB since 2008.