Fauntleroy ferry terminal project briefing @ city Design Commission tomorrow

Construction of the Fauntleroy ferry terminal replacement is still a few years away – except for signalizing the entrance/exit intersection sooner – but planning is at full speed, and city reviews are part of the project. Checking agendas, we discovered that project reps will brief the city-convened Seattle Design Commission tomorrow morning (Thursday, April 17). The commission has a hybrid meeting – in person at City Hall’s Boards and Commission Room, online access too (the viewing link is on the agenda page). The meeting starts at 8:30 am and the Fauntleroy briefing is set to start at 9:30 am, with listed presenters including WSF’s John Vezina and Charles Torres with consultant Laura LaBissoniere. The commission meeting is not expected to include a vote or public hearing but it’s of interest if you want to see how WSF is describing the project at this stage, particularly aesthetically (which is an obvious focus for the Design Commission).