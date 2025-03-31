West Seattleite Shannon Braddock might make King County history Tuesday

As we noted after King County Executive Dow Constantine‘s appointment last Thursday as the new CEO of Sound Transit, he will likely be succeeded – at least temporarily – by Deputy County Executive Shannon Braddock, who like Constantine is a West Seattle resident. If the King County Council votes tomorrow (Tuesday, April 1, 1:30 pm meeting, streaming here) to appoint Braddock as acting county executive, she will make history as the first woman ever to hold that position. Braddock has worked in local government for 20 years, according to her bio on the King County website, including serving as chief of staff for both Constantine and for former County Councilmember Joe McDermott. Braddock is not among those who, so far, have announced they’re running for the executive position, which became up for grabs when Constantine announced – months before his Sound Transit appointment – that he did not plan to seek a fifth term.