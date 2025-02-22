WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 30 possibilities

(Hellebores, photographed by Lorrie)

Here’s the lineup for your Saturday, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK: Prelude to the next event – meet at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, 9:30 am, for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Then at 10 am, you’re invited to join others for the weekly walk in Lincoln Park (also meet at 47th/Fauntleroy).

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF WEST SEATTLE OPEN HOUSE: Prospective families are invited to visit CSWS 10 am-noon today. (22nd/Roxbury)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

GRIEFSHARE: If you have lost someone close to you, this is for you. Third week of 13-week series today, 10:30 am, Grace Church (10323 28th SW).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), meant for kids 0-5.

WASHINGTON STATE BLACK LEGACY INSTITUTE: Open 11 am-6 pm so you can see the Black History Month art exhibit at the new history institution headquartered at 2656 42nd SW.

‘FISHY FABLES’: 11 am-2 pm event with DNDA at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW):

Looking for a warm, indoor, family-friendly event inspired by our incredible urban waterways? Dive into water-inspired activities for all ages! Our event will begin with stories led by Indigenous storyteller Barbara Lawrence (she/her), a Suquamish Nation elder and artist. Enjoy live music, stunning water-themed visuals, educational art activities, and local food. We’ll have a raffle for local goodies! Create artwork to display at Youngstown or take it home — this event has something for everyone! In partnership with Seattle Public Utilities’ Shape Our Water, we’ll celebrate local urban waterways and wildlife while exploring how we can shape our future together.

RSVP here.

FREE TAX HELP: 11 am-3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

CHOCOLATE BEER WEEK: That’s what The Beer Junction (4511 California SW) is all about right now!

FAMILY READING TIME: Canceled again today because Paper Boat Booksellers is moving.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BUILD ANIMALS AT CLAY CAULDRON: 1-3 pm with Kirsten; our calendar listing explains how to sign up. (5214 Delridge Way SW)

THE REPTILE LADY: 2-4 pm, The Reptile Lady visits Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW). All-ages venue!

FREE MASSAGE: Walk-in clinic at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

FOR FAMILIES WITH BABIES: 3-4:30 pm at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW) – today, Crawlers to Walkers Motor Skills Play Group.

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge continues. 5:45 pm and later entry times; ticket cost varies. (6000 16th SW)

EVENING MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: West Seattle’s Acoustic Crisis performs 6-8 pm at the coffeehouse (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

LATE NIGHT GAME NIGHT: 6-8:30 pm at Spruce Hill Winery (2960 4th Ave. S.; WSB sponsor) – our calendar listing has info on reserving your table.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm, Taste Testors take the stage. No cover, all ages. (4559 California SW)

THIRD WEEKEND FOR ‘COVENANT’: See the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW) at 7:30 pm; get tickets online here.

‘GUIDED CONCERT’ AT KENYON HALL: One-of-a-kind musical experience at 7:30 pm:

Join Benjamin Jay Thomas and friends for an immersive guided concert blending soul-filled indie/folk melodies, storytelling, poetry, and communal singing. Featuring both traditional singer-songwriter songs and intention-based “mantrasongs,” this unique experience invites you to engage at your comfort level, deepening your connection to the music and the community.

Get tickets here. (7904 35th SW)

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: West Seattle’s drag extravaganza West End Girls, hosted by Cookie Couture, doors 7 pm, show 8 pm, tickets here or at the door. All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Spinning starts at 9 pm – catch Alex Carrabba (Off 99). (4547 California SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night singing starts at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

West Seattle event coming up? If the community’s welcome, your event is welcome to be listed on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!