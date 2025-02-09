VIDEO: A Cleaner Alki gets REI showcase for ‘plogging’

Though most of that video was recorded off-peninsula, the star is Erik Bell, founder of the prolific volunteer-cleanup group A Cleaner Alki (which does its good work at many non-Alki spots too). The video was created by REI (West Seattle-founded!); Erik explains, “The actual Plogging video (running and trash pickup) was shot by REI’s Events Team at Lake Union last Fall to feature on their YouTube channel, and it just went live today. They wanted to highlight what A Cleaner Alki was about, so I provided them with a bunch of stills and a handful of drone videos I had shot at our cleanups” (you’ll notice some of that showing the Marginal pullout under the West Seattle Bridge). Want to get involved with A Cleaner Alki? They’re out pretty much daily – see where and when by going here.