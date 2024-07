12:35 AM: Thanks to the texter who sent that photo of a fire on the West Seattle Stadium/Golf Course grounds. Looked big enough that it even caught a police officer’s attention from a block or so today, but SFD is on scene now and report it’s a single tree. No word how it started, but scattered fireworks usage is still happening around here and the rest of the city, dispatches indicate.

1:12 AM: The call closed a few minutes ago.