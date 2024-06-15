WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 31 notes!

(Friday night photo by Gene Pavola)

Here are the highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE FIT4MOM CLASSES: Two this morning in the Alki area, 7:30 and 9 am – details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S FREE GROUP RUN: The store is where you and other runners will meet up for the weekly free group run at 8 am. (2743 California SW)

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event every Saturday but please RSVP.

HIKE THE WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT: To join this month’s free guided hike, meet up at Pathfinder K-8 (1901 SW Genesee) by 9:30 am.

MORGAN JUNCTION COMMUNITY FESTIVAL: 10 am-2 pm, in and around Morgan Junction Park (west side of California a short distance north of Fauntleroy) – entertainment, activities, drop-in design meeting for the park’s future all-wheels area – here’s our final pre-festival preview.

STORYTIME AT SEOLA POND: 10 am, first in a series of “read-alouds” at Seola Pond (map) with local teacher Isabelle – bring a blanket to sit on.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more. (9421 18th SW)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

STORYTIME AT THE BEE GARDEN: 10:30 am at the West Seattle Bee Garden (Lanham/Graham), Seattle Public Library librarians will lead storytime.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

CAMP LONG MOUNTAIN FEST: Climb, explore, learn about plants and birds … all part of the daylong free fun at Camp Long (5200 35th SW), 11 am-5 pm – details and a map are in our preview.

SUMMER SOLSTICE FEST: DNDA presents activities at Roxhill Park, 11 am-2 pm. (29th/Barton)

TALK WITH SDOT ABOUT STREETS NEAR STATIONS: During the 11 am-2 pm Roxhill Park event, SDOT will have reps there to talk/answer questions about the newly released “street concepts” for West Seattle light-rail stations, as reported here.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

MARKET DAY AT THE HERON’S NEST: 11 am-4 pm, vendors, activities, and skillshares – details in our calendar listing. (4818 15th SW)

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Spraypark season continues – open 11 am-8 pm, free, every day, whatever the weather. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: Fourth weekend for the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

‘BEHIND THE CURTAIN’: 2-5 pm benefit for Chief Sealth International High School Drama, with performances, a theater tour, art sale, drawing, more – details and ticket link are in our preview.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

BENEFIT AT THE SKYLARK: At The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), “Sara’s Steamy Save The Skylark Gay Soiree, a live music and dating show benefit,” doors 6 pm, show 7 pm – more info here.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Hans York performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, free, all ages.

SEE ‘CLYDE’S’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm performance at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – “In this 2022 Tony Award®-Nominated Best Play, creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck-stop cafe.” Find the ticket link and more info in our calendar listing.

BEATS AT THE ROOM: Saturday night, DJs at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ Soul Focus FM. (4547 California SW, alley side)

OUT AT THE BOX: Free Pride Month drag show at Box Bar (5401 California SW), 9:30 pm, 21+.

KARAOKE AT THE PIZZERIA: Saturday nights, you can sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

REMINDER – EARLY CLOSING TIME CONTINUES AT ALKI: Through late September, the park officially closes at 10:30 pm.

Planning a happening? If the community’s welcome, your event belongs on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!