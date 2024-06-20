VIDEO: Krist Novoselić brings his new music-and-politics mix to Easy Street Records’ stage

30 years post-Nirvana, one of the superstar grunge band’s surviving members has a new band and a new cause. Krist Novoselić brought his new Bona Fide Band to Easy Street Records in The Junction tonight. Most bands who take the Easy Street stage are there to sell records; Novoselić was there to sell his new political party to a full house on a hot night.

Outside, signatures were solicited to support establishment of Novoselić’s new Cascade Party of Washington. He talked about it briefly after taking the stage – urging people to “raise hell” – but then quickly moved on to the music.

His bandmates include Mark Pickerel from Screaming Trees, singers Jillian Weiss and Jennifer Johnson from 3rd Secret (another Novoselić collaboration), and Kathy Moore (from Brad). The Easy Street show started a tour that also includes appearances in Aberdeen, Ellensburg, Bremerton, and Tacoma, over the next month.