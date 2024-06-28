TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Friday notes

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, June 28.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Partly sunny, high in the low 70s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:14 am, while sunset will again be at 9:11 pm one last time.

ROAD WORK

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project – including a months-long closure of Fairmount Avenue beneath the bridge – could start as soon as Monday.

*SDOT’s Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch.

STADIUM ZONE

Mariners start a new homestand, 6:40 pm vs. Minnesota.

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check for advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is. P.S. Extra daily weekday midday Vashon Water Taxi runs to downtown start Monday.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route, but now with the unscheduled “bonus boat” on weekdays when available; check WSF alerts for last-minute changes and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (most bridge cameras we usually spotlight were still down as of early this morning)

1st Ave. S. Bridge (a state camera:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!