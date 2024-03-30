Egg hunts and much more for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Seen at Solstice Park – photo by Yma)

Welcome to the second weekend of spring! Here are highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

METRO SERVICE CHANGE: Today’s the day Metro makes its twice-yearly bus-service adjustments. Here’s our breakdown of how West Seattle routes are affected; first change to take effect is trip additions to RapidRide H Line on weekend mornings.

M’S GAME AND SPECIAL WATER-TAXI SERVICE: The Mariners‘ opening homestand continues with a 6:40 pm game vs. Boston, and tonight is the last night (for now) of special late-night West Seattle Water Taxi service.

HOLY WEEK SERVICES: Some Saturday services and Easter vigils are on our list of schedules sent by 15 West Seattle churches.

FREE! GROUP RUN: Start your Saturday with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run! All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event every Saturday but please register.

MORNING EGG HUNTS: This is the biggest day of egg-hunt season. From our full list, here’s what’s scheduled this morning:

–Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), 10 am

–High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), 10 am

–Eastridge Church at Lincoln Park south meadow (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 10 am

–Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW), 10 am

THREE LITTLE BIRDS ANNIVERSARY SALE: The Junction kids-apparel-and-more shop is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a 30%-off sale. Open 10 am-5 pm. (4736 California SW)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Scheduled to be open 10 am-2 pm today: “The Garden Center at South Seattle College provides Landscape Horticulture students the opportunity to increase their knowledge of plants while gaining real-world retail experience. Plants available for sale are selected, propagated, grown and presented by students. Additional plants are brought in from local growers.” (6000 16th Ave SW, north lot)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

ALKI KAYAK TOURS: Open this weekend to get you out on the water!

Hop on Over to Alki Kayak Tours for an Egg-citing Easter Weekend! Join us this Easter weekend from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM for a unique and unforgettable experience. Bring your friends and family to Alki Kayak Tours and enjoy our popular Sunset or Elliott Bay tours. We will also have hourly rentals available.

(1660 Harbor SW)

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

ALSO AT PAPER BOAT: 11 am-5 pm vendors’ fair. See who’ll be there.

GEORGETOWN BITES: 11 am-4 pm, it’s a food-and-drink fest in nearby Georgetown – full details (and list of participants) here.

ROXHILL PARK EGG HUNT: Noon-4 pm, egg hunt presented by Rec N The Streets. (29th/Barton)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-6 pm, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

BEER GARDEN EGG HUNT: Happening at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) – be there by 3 pm for the free kids’ egg hunt. NOTE: Per Ounces’ website, the Dick’s truck had to cancel – so they’ll have a hot-dog truck at 4 pm instead.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

‘MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL’: Third night for the new production at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW), 7 pm – get your tickets here before they sell out!

WEST END GIRLS AT THE SKYLARK: 7th anniversary show for West Seattle drag extravaganza West End Girls at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), hosted by Cookie Couture – doors at 7 pm, show at 8.

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: 7 pm doors for songwriter showcase hosted by ‘The El,’ featuring Zan Fiskum with guest Gina Belliveau . (7904 35th SW)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

BEATS: Saturday night DJs at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ Rizoma debuts at the Room. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

Planning a pop-up, concert, open house, show, sale, event, walk, run, meeting, seminar, reading, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, or ? If the community’s welcome, your event belongs on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!