BIZNOTE: Happy 10th anniversary, Three Little Birds!

Three Little Birds in The Junction is having a party today and tomorrow. Proprietor Jennifer Young explains, “Can you believe it? Three Little Birds is celebrating 10 years in business. We are celebrating all today and tomorrow with a big sale, prizes, and goodies. We are so grateful for our amazing West Seattle customers that have shown their love and support for ALL THESE YEARS!” The shop is open until 5 today, 10 am-5 pm Saturday: “We opened 10 years ago on 3/30 … so we are doing a 30% discount!” Three Little Birds, selling kids’ apparel and more, is at 4736 California SW, where it moved in October 2019 after being in Morgan Junction for its first five years.