We just heard from a family member that 13-year-old Lyla is missing in West Seattle:

She was last seen Friday (January 12th), around 7:30 pm, at 24th/Holden. Lyla is 5’1″ and 90 pounds. You can report sightings to her family at 206-733-0543, or call 911 and refer to SPD case number 24-011618.