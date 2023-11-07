Seattle Canine Club: Welcome, new WSB sponsor

Today we welcome Seattle Canine Club as the newest WSB sponsor. When local businesses start advertising on WSB, they get the opportunity to tell you what they do – so here’s what Seattle Canine Club, which is in SODO – convenient for many West Seattle commuters – wants you to know:

We have over 19 years in the market. We are among the few that offer a one-stop shop for all dog-related services (day care, boarding, grooming, training, and lab services) but especially notable, we are the best-rated dog facility in Seattle, with over 4.9* in our Google Reviews. We are proud to pay the best salaries in town and have staff members with as long as 9 years in tenure with us. We provide a safe environment for dogs, where peace of mind of our humans is key – we invest on our staff and are constantly improving our processes and services.

Here’s why customers choose Seattle Canine Club – they always value the care we bring into our services, the level of detail and attention we give to their dogs and our relationship with them. We are a family-owned business and our staff treats our members’ dogs as their own. We don’t charge for playtime, treats, lunches, or anything you’d consider just caring for dogs. And we go the extra mile to help dogs be happy, calm, and enjoy their time. Our grooming, training, and day-care services follow FearFree approach to ensure minimizing any dog anxiety. Also, all our staff is Pet CPR and First Aid certified. Members come first because they need a place for their dogs for boarding or day care, they stay because they know we care for their furry friends as they would themselves.

For some members, Seattle Canine Club has touched their life by enabling balance between their busy professional careers and their love for their dogs. Our first member, 19 years ago, is currently on her 4th dog, coming every day of the week. For another member with 4 teacup dogs, we created a unique pricing model that fit her special needs. For another member who is originally from across the world, a passing in the family meant that their faithful companion spent 2 months with us. We took special care with walks, training, and exercising outside the normal services. Every dog and every member is unique, and meeting them where they need us is what makes us unique!

Seattle Canine Club‘s owner is Jose Rodriguez, who took over the business when founder Rick Beaubelle retired after 18 years in business. Since then, he has grown the staff 30%, and included training, grooming, and lab services as part of the offerings, as well as doing renovations across the facility and expanded capacity to meet our customers needs. Seattle Canine Club is at 2751 4th Avenue South [map] – phone #, email, and other ways to reach them are here.

We thank Seattle Canine Club for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.