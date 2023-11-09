HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, November edition

6:22 PM: Clotho Knots is the featured artist at VAIN West Seattle (4513 California SW), our first West Seattle Art Walk stop tonight, with “abstract mixed-media collage/alcohol ink paintings,” until 8 pm. If the rain’s been keeping you home, now’s the time to head out – it’s lightened considerably, and home-grown art, music, and treats await you at many participating venues. See the list and artist info here – including the two Art of Music shows – more to come!

6:35 PM: Above, that’s Andy Officer, who’s showing his art/photography at Swan Dive (4537 California SW) tonight, also until 8 pm. Below, Leslie Jenkins is at Discovery Shop-West Seattle (4535 California SW) with watercolors:

More stops ahead!