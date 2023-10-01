WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 10 options!

(Kingfisher, photographed by Susan Whiting Kemp)

Here are highlights for your Sunday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

THE MISSING PIECE TURNS 3: Third-anniversary celebration, with discounts and merch, continues today at café/game lounge The Missing Piece. Open 9 am-10 pm at 35th/Roxbury.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering fruit and vegetables as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Now they’re running on Sunday mornings too – meet at 9 am at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

DOUGH JOY AT OUNCES: Another 10 am-2 pm Dough Joy Donuts popup at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) – every Sunday through the end of October.

GET FASHIONABLE! Doll Parts Collective (4832 California SW) hosts a designer showcase and fashion walk starting at 11 am; showcase continues until 6 pm – details in our calendar listing.

OPEN HOUSE AT THE WILDWOOD: You’re invited to visit the classic Fauntleroy house that’s been a B&B and now is a vacation rental, 11 am-3 pm. (4518 SW Wildwood Place)

DENNIS JAMES & THE MIGHTY WURLITZER – 2 SHOWS: At Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), Dennis James plays The Mighty Wurlitzer with silent films at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Walk-up tickets still available, according to the KH website.

‘MATT & BEN’: Last performance at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm. Sold out online (you can doublecheck at the box office).

COFFEEHOUSE ART: Jennifer Carrasco leads figure painting/drawing at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-9 pm. Contact her to sign up.

(Friday night sunset, photographed by Jen Popp)

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Something for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!