TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday notes

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, August 21st.

WEATHER, SMOKE, SUNRISE/SUNSET

The air-quality alert for wildfire smoke continues this morning. Today’s forecast: Hazy, high in the mid-70s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:13 am; sunset will be at 8:11 pm.

REOPENED

The weekend closures of eastbound Highway 518 east of 509 and I-405 between Renton and Bellevue are over. WSDOT notes that 518 will have another closure next weekend,

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro – regular schedule – check here for advisories.

Water Taxi – regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service. Check Vessel Watch to see where the boats are.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low-bridge cam:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!