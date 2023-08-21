Comedy and other possibilities for your West Seattle Monday

Thanks to Doug Eglington for the photo of the sunrise from Harbor Avenue, which looked a lot like last night’s sunset – but air-quality readings suggest things are improving right now as forecast. Meantime, here are the calendar highlights for the rest of your Monday!

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS, FINAL WEEK: Friday is the final day for this program – here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

WADING POOL: Noon-7 pm, Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is the last wading pool still open.

COLMAN POOL OPEN: This outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park is also open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

COMMUNITY PADDLE: Monday nights all summer long, get out on the water with Alki Kayak Tours, 6 pm. (1660 Harbor SW).

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

COMEDY SHOW: Monthly Routine Killers show presented by Cozy Comedy at Otter on the Rocks – Tyler Boeh headlines tonight, 7 pm. Get your ticket(s) here before this sells out! (4210 SW Admiral Way)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

OPEN MIC: Weekly BedHead Open Mic continues at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 7 pm (signups at 6:30) – info in our calendar listing.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three Monday night options for trivia! 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MONDAY MUSIC: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

