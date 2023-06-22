COUNTDOWN: 1 month until West Seattle Grand Parade and Float Dodger 5K

(Joyas Mestizas in 2022 West Seattle Grand Parade)
We don’t want to let the day slip by without mentioning the big summer-fun doubleheader that is now exactly one month away. On Saturday, July 22nd, the West Seattle Grand Parade returns, preceded by the Float Dodger 5K. Both travel along California Avenue SW from The Admiral District to The Junction. The Float Dodger 5K, presented by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) and benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank, will start the day at 9:30 am. Since Hiawatha Playfield will be closed for turf replacement, the race will start and end in the West Seattle High School parking lot (3000 California SW). After-party is across the street at WS Runner’s storefront (2743 California SW). You can register right now by going here! Then at 11 am on July 22nd, it’s parade time, starting at California/Lander and heading southbound to The Junction – marching bands, floats, performing groups, community organizations. (Applications to be in the parade are accepted through its website and postal mail.) Just choose a seat anywhere along the route – if you want to hear announcements of who you’re seeing, you’ll want to be near California/Charlestown or California/Alaska. More on what you’ll see on parade day when it gets closer!
