WEST SEATTLE SUMMER: Alki Point Lighthouse tour season starts later this month

(U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary photo by Debra Alderman)

This summer, thanks to U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers, weekly tours will again be offered at a West Seattle icon – Alki Point Lighthouse. Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:

Visit Alki Point Lighthouse and celebrate its 110th birthday during 2023! U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers will be offering free lighthouse tours most Sunday afternoons between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend. (No tours July 2nd.). First visitors enter the site at 1 p.m. Last tour begins at 3:45. Address: 3201 Alki Avenue SW Questions: alkilighthouseteam@gmail.com

You can also check here for updates, and watch our Sunday event lists.