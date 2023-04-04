GARAGE SALE DAY: Second day of registration!

It’s now the second day of registration for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2023 – Saturday, May 13. 50 sales are registered so far, all around the peninsula, from Pigeon Point to Arbor Heights, Alki Point to Highland Park. Ready to register your sale? Here’s the link. Registering will get you a confirmation note from us as well as a PayPal receipt; if you don’t get one or both, check your spam folder. Questions/problems, email us at our general box – westseattleblog@gmail.com – which is also how to let us know if your organization is planning a site open to multiple small individual sellers, or a post-sale donation dropoff, etc. Thank you!