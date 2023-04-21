COUNTDOWN: One month until first West Seattle 5K in four years

One month from today – at 9:30 am Sunday, May 21st – Alki Avenue SW will fill with runners and walkers during the first West Seattle 5K since 2019. This is presented by, and benefiting, the West Seattle High School PTSA. If you haven’t registered yet, keep in mind that now’s the time to get in at the lowest price – general registration goes up May 1st, student fees on May 15th. (As announced last month, this year WSHS students have an incentive to participate – the grade that registers the most participants gets a cash grant!) The West Seattle 5K is powered not only by registration fees but also by community sponsors – see them here. Ready to register? Here’s the link.