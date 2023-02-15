SPORTS: West Seattle HS diver to state championships for 2nd year in a row

When the state 3A high-school diving championships are held tomorrow night in Federal Way, a local student will be there – for the second time! Here’s the announcement we received:

West Seattle High School junior Giovanni Slye will be competing at the state diving championship tomorrow (Thursday) at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way. His performance at the Districts meet last weekend guaranteed him a spot at the statewide competition. Diving Coach Stephanie Hunt is proud to take him all the way to state two years in a row.

Event info is here. You can see on page 5 here who he’s competing against.