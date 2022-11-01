WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 13 notes

(Photo by Vincent Marx)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP: The roaming DIY cleaning supplies and the volunteers who make them happen are taking a brief break, returning with a Lincoln Park drop on Friday.

TERMINAL 5 QUARTERLY BRIEFING: It’s part of the agenda for the Northwest Seaport Alliance managing members’ meeting at 12:30 pm today, happening in Tacoma but viewable online here.

SIP ‘N’ SHOP AT LAUREN’S JEWELRY: 1 pm-6 pm, “happy hours” with wine, shopping, deals, and support for local nonprofits at Lauren’s Jewelry in Westwood Village (WSB sponsor). Contact the shop for a slot to visit – info’s in our calendar listing.

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: A local way to take national action with Election Day nears – participating in the 10:30 am drop-in weekly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

CHESS CLUB: Play chess at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1:30 pm. Beginners welcome!

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO CLUB: November classes start at 6 pm tonight at High Point Community Center (6940 34th SW)

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

SKELETON THEATRE: Technical difficulties last night but a second night is scheduled as usual for Skeleton Theatre, with “The Illusion of Death” – magic performed by animatronic skeletons on a front-yard stage at 36th/Hanford. Show runs continuously (with short breaks to reset) 6-9 pm; more info here.

AUTHOR READING: 6:30 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW), Sallie Crotty reads from her memoir “Out of the Ashes: A Story of Recovery and Hope,” described as follows:

Detailing a mid-life descent into debilitating despair that culminates in a suicide attempt, the memoir brings the reader on a deeply personal journey. She reveals her struggles, time spent in a psychiatric ward, and how lacking a clear diagnosis almost led to her death. She also describes how proper care and receiving the right diagnosis and treatment can provide hope, stability, and a path to happiness.

More info in our calendar listing.

STAR WARS MINIATURES NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) hosts this weekly 7 pm event.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always see more, and preview future events, via our event calendar – if you have something to add, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!