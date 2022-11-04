WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Westbound trouble spot resurfaces

Trouble again in the area where the ramp from southbound Highway 99 meets the westbound West Seattle Bridge. You’ll recall at least four crashes there about a week and a half ago. Then at 9:40 pm Thursday night, a crash was reported in the same general area. No visuals – the SDOT traffic-control center never moved the camera. But we’re making note of it as just now, dispatch said the SDOT incident-response team is headed to that spot to address an “oil slick” that apparently has affected other drivers, and may have to temporarily close the ramp to work on it.