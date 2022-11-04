West Seattle, Washington

04 Friday

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Westbound trouble spot resurfaces

November 4, 2022 12:50 am
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

Trouble again in the area where the ramp from southbound Highway 99 meets the westbound West Seattle Bridge. You’ll recall at least four crashes there about a week and a half ago. Then at 9:40 pm Thursday night, a crash was reported in the same general area. No visuals – the SDOT traffic-control center never moved the camera. But we’re making note of it as just now, dispatch said the SDOT incident-response team is headed to that spot to address an “oil slick” that apparently has affected other drivers, and may have to temporarily close the ramp to work on it.

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Westbound trouble spot resurfaces"

  • N in Seattle November 4, 2022 (1:04 am)
    Came upon this scene while returning from the Symphony. It looked like there were about three vehicles involved. One lane of traffic was able to sneak past the carnage.

    No idea how it happened. By the time we got there, at least one vehicle was already on the tow truck.

